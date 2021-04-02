PAKvSA: Green shirts to face Proteas in first ODI today
GAUTENG – The first ODI will be held at SuperSport Park, Centurion today. The match will start at 1:00 pm as per Pakistan’s standard time.
South Africa has not played an ODI since completing a home series against Australia in March 2020.
Meanwhile, captain and skipper Babar Azam in high spirits said Pakistan will play ‘fearless’ cricket in the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa. If one of top-order batsmen stays till the end, it becomes easier to achieve a big target. I have complete faith in my bowling line-up that is capable of restricting the best batsmen to a low total. Shaheen, Hasnain, Harris, and Hasan all have the ability to take wickets,” Azam said Thursday while speaking in a briefing.
For the Proteas, former skipper Faf du Plessis was dropped after he indicated a willingness to continue to represent South Africa in white-ball cricket.
Team Pakistan
Pakistan ODI: Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir
Team South Africa
Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Beuran Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts, Rassie van der Dussen, Junior Dala, Lutho Sipamla, Wiaan Mulder, Sisanda Magala, Kyle Verreynne, Daryn Dupavillon, Lizaad Williams.
Schedule:
1st ODI – April 02 – Friday – SuperSport Park, Centurion
2nd ODI – April 04 – Sunday – The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
3rd ODI – April 07 – Wednesday – SuperSport Park, Centurion
1st T20I – April 10 – Saturday – The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
2nd T20I – April 12 – Monday – The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
3rd T20I – April 14 – Wednesday – SuperSport Pak, Centurion
4th T20I – April 16 – Friday – SuperSport Park, Centurion
