PM Imran Khan takes live calls from public ahead of no-trust vote
Web Desk
05:44 PM | 2 Apr, 2022
PM Imran Khan takes live calls from public ahead of no-trust vote
Source: Imran Khan Instagram
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking live calls from the public a day before the National Assembly goes to vote to decide the fate of the incumbent government.

The public interaction session is being broadcast live on television, radio, and digital media. To ask a question from the premier, dial 051-9210809 and speak to the prime minister.

The live call session comes at a time when the PM is facing a no-confidence motion from PDM led alliance. The resolution was tabled in the National Assembly last month and voting on it is expected to take place tomorrow.

More to follow…

More From This Category
PMD predicts ‘good chance’ of Ramadan moon ...
06:22 PM | 2 Apr, 2022
Tareen group formally announces support for Hamza ...
05:10 PM | 2 Apr, 2022
Pakistan, UAE hold joint naval drills near Abu ...
03:31 PM | 2 Apr, 2022
Fawad Chaudhry given additional charge of law ...
12:49 PM | 2 Apr, 2022
Sheikh Rashid to host TV show after Ramadan
11:45 AM | 2 Apr, 2022
Pakistan Army chief terms Russian invasion of ...
10:46 AM | 2 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pat Cummins wishes a happy and blessed Ramadan to all his friends
04:50 PM | 2 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr