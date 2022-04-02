PM Imran Khan takes live calls from public ahead of no-trust vote
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking live calls from the public a day before the National Assembly goes to vote to decide the fate of the incumbent government.
The public interaction session is being broadcast live on television, radio, and digital media. To ask a question from the premier, dial 051-9210809 and speak to the prime minister.
The live call session comes at a time when the PM is facing a no-confidence motion from PDM led alliance. The resolution was tabled in the National Assembly last month and voting on it is expected to take place tomorrow.
LIVE #APPNews: Prime Minister Imran Khan talking with general public & directly responding their questions on telephone. Session-1 @PakPMO @ImranKhanPTI #آپکاوزیراعظمآپکے_ساتھ https://t.co/eRui7z6Wcn— APP 🇵🇰 (@appcsocialmedia) April 2, 2022
More to follow…
