Web Desk
11:55 PM | 1 Apr, 2022
PTI’s Cheena Group pledges support to Pervaiz Elahi 
Source: Mohammad Sarwar (Twitter)
LAHORE — The Cheena Group within the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has put its weight behind Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as the next chief minister of Punjab. 

At least 14 members of the Cheena Group met Elahi, who is currently serving as speaker of the Punjab Assembly, and assured him of their support. 

Embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan had told Punjab Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to resign last week as part of a political deal with the Pakistan Muslim League (PML). 

He later named Elahi as his party’s candidate for chief minister’s office despite the fact that PML has only a few seats in the Punjab Assembly. 

In a related development, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar accepted Buzdar’s resignation on Friday. 

