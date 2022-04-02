Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets today for Ramadan moon sighting
ISLAMABAD – The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Peshawar today (Saturday) for the sighting of the crescent of Ramadan.
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Moulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabeer Azad will preside over the meeting.
Earlier this month, Pakistan Meteorological Department said that the first fast is expected to be observed on Sunday, April 3.
The weather forecast officials noted that the visibility of the moon with a naked eye is conditional depending on the weather.
The Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council also said the holy month of fasting is expected to begin in Pakistan on April 3 this year while Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to be observed on May 3.
Meanwhile, rhe Ramadan crescent moon has been sighted in Saudi Arabia and UAE, meaning the holy month will officially begin on Saturday (April 2).
