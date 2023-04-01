Indian Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu released from jail after 10 months

Indian Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu was released on Saturday from the Patiala Jail in Punjab after 10 months of imprisonment.
The Indian Supreme Court had convicted Sidhu of a 34 years old accident in which one person was killed. Sidhu has been set free two months before his scheduled release and the reason for this concession is said to his good behaviour during his imprisonment.
Supporters of the Indian National Congress celebrated Sidhu’s release in Punjab.
Earlier on Friday, a message was posted on Sidhu’s official Twitter handle about his release from the jail.
"This is to inform everyone that Sardar Navjot Singh Sidhu will be released from Patiala Jail tomorrow. (As informed by the concerned authorities)," read the tweet.
(As informed by the concerned authorities).
According to another message shared via Sidhu’s official Twitter handle, he was scheduled to address a press conference on Saturday afternoon.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 208,500 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,760.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,850 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 191,124.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,590
|Karachi
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,590
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,590
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,590
|Quetta
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,590
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,590
|Attock
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,590
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,590
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,590
|Multan
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,590
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,590
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,590
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,590
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,590
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,590
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,590
