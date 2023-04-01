Search

Indian Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu released from jail after 10 months

Web Desk 09:35 PM | 1 Apr, 2023
Indian Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu released from jail after 10 months
Source: Navjot Singh Sidhu (Twitter)

Indian Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu was released on Saturday from the Patiala Jail in Punjab after 10 months of imprisonment.

The Indian Supreme Court had convicted Sidhu of a 34 years old accident in which one person was killed. Sidhu has been set free two months before his scheduled release and the reason for this concession is said to his good behaviour during his imprisonment.

Supporters of the Indian National Congress celebrated Sidhu’s release in Punjab.

Earlier on Friday, a message was posted on Sidhu’s official Twitter handle about his release from the jail.

"This is to inform everyone that Sardar Navjot Singh Sidhu will be released from Patiala Jail tomorrow. (As informed by the concerned authorities)," read the tweet.

According to another message shared via Sidhu’s official Twitter handle, he was scheduled to address a press conference on Saturday afternoon. 

