Karachi Weather Update: Warmer days ahead as temp. likely to reach around 40°C

Karachi residents brace for warmer days as Ramadan 2024 in winding down. The temperature in port city is expected to reach 39 degree celsius, couple of notches above normal.

It will be mostly sunny in Sindh capital and skies too will remain clear, leading to an increase in daytime temperatures.

Karachi Rain Update

There are no chances of rain in port city this week as Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Karachi Air Quality

The provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at 76, which is Moderate.

Pakistan Weather Outlook

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-windstorm, and thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the evening and night.