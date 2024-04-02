Pakistan Senate Elections: Polling underway for 30 Seats in Upper House of parliament

ISLAMABAD – Polling started to elect 30 members of the Senate on Tuesday as parties in the ruling alliance eye majority in the upper house of parliament.
Polling is being held in National Assembly and provincial assemblies of Punjab, and Sindh while situation in KP remains uncertain despite court orders.
The Election Commission of Pakistan made all preparations for Senate elections. White papers will be used for General seats, Green for Technocrat seats, Pink for Women, and Yellow for Minority seats.
In KP, there is uncertainty regarding voting due to a standoff between the provincial government and the opposition over the oath-taking of elected lawmakers on reserved seats.
At first, 48 senators were to be elected, with 11 each from KP and Balochistan, 12 each from Punjab and Sindh, and two from capital Islamabad. However, with the unopposed election of 18 senators from Punjab and Balochistan, the elections will now be held for the remaining 30 vacant seats, with 59 candidates in the running.
Punjab
In the country's most populated region, seven senators have been elected unopposed, leaving five seats to be contested. PML-N and its allies eye bagging election in Punjab.
Sindh
In Sindh, the ruling PPP is likely to bag most seats. MQM-P is expected to get single seat, while an independent candidate supported by the PPP and MQM-P may win another seat.
Islamabad
In Islamabad, the PPP and PML-N candidates are contesting for the two seats, with the Sunni Ittehad Council also fielding candidates.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on April 2, 2024.
In the open market on Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 278 for buying and 281.15 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 354 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278
|281.15
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.93
|746.93
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.45
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.19
|912.19
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.56
|172.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.67
|729.67
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
