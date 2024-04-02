Pakistan Senate Elections: Polling underway for 30 Seats in Upper House of parliament

ISLAMABAD – Polling started to elect 30 members of the Senate on Tuesday as parties in the ruling alliance eye majority in the upper house of parliament.

Polling is being held in National Assembly and provincial assemblies of Punjab, and Sindh while situation in KP remains uncertain despite court orders.

The Election Commission of Pakistan made all preparations for Senate elections. White papers will be used for General seats, Green for Technocrat seats, Pink for Women, and Yellow for Minority seats.

In KP, there is uncertainty regarding voting due to a standoff between the provincial government and the opposition over the oath-taking of elected lawmakers on reserved seats.

At first, 48 senators were to be elected, with 11 each from KP and Balochistan, 12 each from Punjab and Sindh, and two from capital Islamabad. However, with the unopposed election of 18 senators from Punjab and Balochistan, the elections will now be held for the remaining 30 vacant seats, with 59 candidates in the running.

Punjab

In the country's most populated region, seven senators have been elected unopposed, leaving five seats to be contested. PML-N and its allies eye bagging election in Punjab.

Sindh

In Sindh, the ruling PPP is likely to bag most seats. MQM-P is expected to get single seat, while an independent candidate supported by the PPP and MQM-P may win another seat.

Islamabad

In Islamabad, the PPP and PML-N candidates are contesting for the two seats, with the Sunni Ittehad Council also fielding candidates.