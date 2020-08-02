Cop opens fire on culprit in Lahore jail over asking for cigarette
09:35 PM | 2 Aug, 2020
LAHORE - A constable injured a suspect detailed at a jail in a police station in Lahore after he opened fired on him for demanding a cigarette repeatedly.
The incident happened at Chung police station where culprit Zeeshan had been detained over electricity theft charges.
Zeeshan, according to local media, was asking for a cigarette from Constable Waris when the latter lost his temper and opened fire on the suspect.
The injured detainee has been shifted to hospital for treatment while the policeman has been arrested after registering a case against him.
