Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir's baby shopping video goes viral
09:00 PM | 2 Aug, 2021
Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir's baby shopping video goes viral
Celebrity duo Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir have once again won hearts with their latest video after they were spotted on a shopping spree for their baby.

Turning to his Instagram handle, the dotting husband Falak posted adorable videos of the Sabaat star as she shops for her little one.

Earlier, the much-adored couple completed one year of togetherness with a song. Back in April, Khan confirmed that she is expecting her first child with her husband Falak Shabir. 

On the work front, Sarah Khan has been highly praised for her spectacular performance in the drama serial Laapata.

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir's baby shopping video goes viral
09:00 PM | 2 Aug, 2021

