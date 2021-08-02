Veteran Lollywood actor Durdana Butt on ventilator
Share
The heartbreaking news of veteran actor Durdana Butt's deteriorating health has left the internet and celebrities praying for her speedy recovery.
The Lollywood star has not only been admitted to the hospital but has also has been put on a ventilator. According to the source, the Dudgdugi actor had been battling cancer for some time now.
Host Khalid Malik took to social media and shared the news whilst sharing a picture of the actor
"Please pray for her health. The sweetest Durdana Butt apa is on the ventilator. Allah grants her complete shifa. Ameen."
View this post on Instagram
Fellow celebrities Simi Raheel, Rabia Butt and Nadia Jamil also sent best wishes for the Aangan Terha star and prayed for her speedy recovery.
The 83-year-old actress par excellence is best known for her roles in the dramas Fifty Fifty, Aangan Terha, Ruswai, Intezaar and Tanhaiyaan.
Pakistani actor Naila Jaffery dies of cancer 07:39 PM | 17 Jul, 2021
KARACHI – Famed TV actress Naila Jaffery has passed away after a protracted illness in the Sindh capital, ...
-
- Dennis Freedman's tweet about Shahid Afridi's six in KPL leaves ...03:25 PM | 2 Aug, 2021
-
- Shehbaz Sharif lastly breaks silence on resignation rumours01:59 PM | 2 Aug, 2021
- Over 23mn children to be vaccinated against polio in nationwide ...01:13 PM | 2 Aug, 2021
-
- Afghanistan’s first gym for women opens in Kandahar06:41 PM | 1 Aug, 2021
- Mustafa Qureshi, wife Rubina Qureshi test positive for coronavirus04:47 PM | 1 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021