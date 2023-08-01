Barrick Gold agrees to pay Pakistan's share from Reko Diq project in rupee

Pakistan and Barrick Gold Corporation have agreed to pay the share of the government of Pakistan in Pakistani rupees for investment in the Reko Diq project.

According to the state-run Radio Pakistan, this was agreed at a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and a delegation of Barrick Gold Corporation, which called on him in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The Barrick Gold Corporation delegation was led by its Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow. He briefed the Pakistani prime minister about the progress on development work at Reko Diq.

Sharif said that participation of international companies like Barrick Gold in the "Pakistan Mineral Summit" is manifestation of the restoration of confidence of international investors in Pakistan.

He said the Special Investment Facilitation Council was behind the success of the Mineral Summit and restoration of the confidence of international companies in Pakistan. He said the Reko Diq project will be a game changer for the development of Balochistan and the region and will usher in a new era of development of the province and prosperity of its people.

The PM directed the authorities to fulfill their responsibilities in implementation of the project. He was informed that a Community Development Committee had been set up at Reko Diq to identify initiatives for the development and prosperity of the people of Balochistan.