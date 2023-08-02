ECP to indict Imran Khan in contempt case today

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan is due to indict the ousted prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief in a contempt case today (August 2).

Khan, who is facing over 150 cases since being removed from power, has also been told to ensure his presence before the ECP bench on Wednesday.

Last week, a Sindh member of the commission deferred the indictment of the former premier last week at the request of his counsel as proceedings were underway against former party leaders including Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry.

The ECP started proceedings against the PTI chief and his former aides for using ‘disrespectful language’ against the chief election commissioner and other ECP members during several media talks.

Meanwhile, the lawyer of the PTI chief requested deferment, saying the counsel needed more time to collect the case record.

More to follow…