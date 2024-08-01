Foreign journalist trying to meet Imran Khan told to leave Pakistan

A British-American author and journalist, who had been attempting to arrange a meeting with incarcerated former Prime Minister Imran Khan, was informed by law enforcement agencies on Wednesday that his visa had been canceled and he had five hours to leave the country.

Charles Glass, 73, is an author, journalist, broadcaster, and publisher specializing in the Middle East and World War II. He has worked with prominent media organizations such as Newsweek, ABC TV, and The Telegraph, and currently operates as a freelance journalist.

Sources reported that Mr. Glass, who was recently seen outside Adiala jail with Mr. Khan’s sister Aleema, was at the residence of Islamabad-based senior journalist Zahid Hussain when a large contingent of police arrived.

Around noon on Wednesday, a team led by an assistant superintendent of police (ASP) arrived, initially stating they wanted to meet the foreign journalist. They then informed Mr. Glass that his visa had been canceled. After a nearly hour-long discussion, the ASP reportedly told him he had to leave the country by 5 p.m.

"Mr. Glass expressed concern about securing a flight and mentioned that his luggage was still at his accommodations. The ASP offered to accompany him to the hotel to collect his belongings and informed him that there was a flight to Abu Dhabi at 4 p.m., which he should take to leave the country. The ASP emphasized that he had clear orders to deport the journalist," sources said.

Sources indicated that Mr. Glass was first taken to his lodgings to collect his luggage before being deported to the Middle East.

Shahzad Akbar, a former aide of ex-PM Imran Khan, also mentioned the incident on social media. "There are reports of the deportation of British journalist Charles Glass who was visiting Pakistan to see @ImranKhanPTI at Adiala prison," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Sources suggested that Mr. Glass had been trying to secure an interview with the imprisoned PTI founder, which might have led to the cancellation of his tourist visa.

However, Kohsar SHO Shafqat Faiz denied any such activity within their jurisdiction.