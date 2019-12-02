Comments regarding Dua Mangi's case truly reflects the sick mentality of our society

02:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2019
Comments regarding Dua Mangi's case truly reflects the sick mentality of our society
KARACHI- On Saturday night, in DHA Karachi, a girl was kidnapped by four armed men and her friend was shot, leaving him critically wounded.

Dua Mangi was walking with her friend, Haris Fatah in DHA when four or five armed men in a car intercepted them, fired multiple shots, left the guy wounded and snatched her away, officials and witnesses said.

The news along with the profile and pictures of the girl has been making rounds on social media as friends and family are desperately trying to seek help.

Disgusting and absurd comments poured in, calling out Mangi for being kidnapped because apparently, it was her fault. Her crime ? Living her life like any other normal individual:

The sick thinking of our society is the reason why criminals roam around freely without the fear of accountability. 

Many people have been extremely shocked and disturbed by the whole situation as well: 

