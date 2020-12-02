What happened in the night when the young man married a 20-year-old girl? You will be amazed to hear (Video)
12:46 PM | 2 Dec, 2020
LAHORE - In a rare and bizarre incident of fraudulent, a group of people married a 60-year-old-woman with a 22-year-old boy in Punjab’s Vehari district.

According to a local newspaper, the groom Shahid’s parents were shown a 20-year-old girl at the time of the engagement, but on the day of Barat, they send a 60-year-old woman with Shahid, a carpenter by profession.

The bride's real age was revealed on the wedding night.

Allah Ditta, the father of the groom, said that he paid Rs70,000 to the family and Rs10,000 to a person who introduced to us the girl's family. "I also paid ten thousand dowers at the time of nikkah". 

He requested the local authorities to take notice and provides justice.  

