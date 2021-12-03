Faizan Sheikh and Maham Aamir are expecting their first child

Congratulations are in order for Pakistani celebrity couple Faizan Sheikh and Maham Amir, who are expecting their first child together.

The soon parents-to-be took to their social media handles as they shared beautiful portraits alongside the happy news.

Penning a heartwarming note, the duo announced the exciting news alongside adorable pictures which spots the glowing mommy-to-be flaunting her baby bump.

"we have always shared and dicussed our work, achievements, problems & almost everything with our family, friends & fans, here we are absolutely thrilled to announce that we will very soon be joined with our bundle of joy."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muhammad Faizan Sheikh (@mfaizansk)

Confirming the arrival of their little bundle of joy, the post read, "Yes, you heard it right. Our family is about to get bigger by two feet."

"Happiness is increased when shared and like always, we seek your unconditional love, support and most of all your precious and countless prayers for our newest family member to come.", the note concluded.

Sheikh is married to Maham Amir who is also an actor and has worked in various drama serials like Shehnai, Saaya, Ready Steady and many more. The couple tied the knot back in August 2018.