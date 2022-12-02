FIFA World Cup 2022: Cristiano-led Portugal face South Korea in Qatar
DOHA – The group table topper Portugal are playing their closing Group H match of the FIFA World Cup against South Korea today (Friday) in Qatar.
Cristiano Ronaldo-led team has won matches against Ghana and Uruguay to notch the top position int eh group table. It needs a win or draw to cement its top spot in the group. South Korea still have a slim chance of qualifying for the next around.
At the half time, both teams are 1-1.
KIM YOUNGGWON 🔥
Squads
South Korea XI: Kim Seung-gyu, Kim Moon-hwan, Kwon Kyung-won, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Jin-su, Lee Jae-sung, Lee Kang-in, Jeong Woo-yeong, Hwang In-beom, Son Heung-min, Cho Gue-sung.
Portugal XI: Costa, Dalot, Pepe, Silva, Joao Cancelo, Matheus Luiz, Neves, Vitinha, Joao Mario, Ronaldo, Ricardo Horta
