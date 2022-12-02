One injured in gun attack at Pakistan embassy in Kabul: reports
05:53 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
One injured in gun attack at Pakistan embassy in Kabul: reports
ISLAMABAD - At least one person was injured after unknown gunmen targeted Pakistani embassy in Afghan capital city of Kabul on Friday.

The attack was launched at a time when the chargé d'affaires was present inside the embassy, Geo News reported.

A security guard was wounded in the incident as he received three bullets on his chest in the attack. He has been shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Reports said that the Pakistani government has decided to call back its ambassador and other embassy officials from Kabul. 

More to follow...

