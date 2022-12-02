One injured in gun attack at Pakistan embassy in Kabul: reports
05:53 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
Share
ISLAMABAD - At least one person was injured after unknown gunmen targeted Pakistani embassy in Afghan capital city of Kabul on Friday.
The attack was launched at a time when the chargé d'affaires was present inside the embassy, Geo News reported.
A security guard was wounded in the incident as he received three bullets on his chest in the attack. He has been shifted to a hospital for treatment.
Reports said that the Pakistani government has decided to call back its ambassador and other embassy officials from Kabul.
More to follow...
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022
-
- Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- One injured in gun attack at Pakistan embassy in Kabul: reports05:53 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur all praise for Sajal Aly at Red Sea ...04:21 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Top court in Punjab orders closures of schools for three days a week ...03:51 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
-
- Former US envoy Dr Asad Majeed appointed foreign secretary02:50 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur all praise for Sajal Aly at Red Sea Film Festival 2022
04:21 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- 'A tragedy': For the first time, Rabi Pirzada talks about her leaked ...02:22 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Veteran Pakistani actor Afzaal Ahmad passes away01:02 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Shehnaaz Gill shares romantic photos with Vicky Kaushal09:22 PM | 1 Dec, 2022
- Timeline of Pakistan Army Generals during country’s 75 year-long ...10:28 AM | 29 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022