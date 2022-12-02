PAKvENG: England pile up 657 runs against Pakistan on Day 2

RAWALPINDI – England bowled out for 657 runs in the first innings against Pakistan on the second day of the Rawalpindi Test on Friday.

Zak Crawley slammed 122 and Ben Duckett scored 107 before getting bowled by Haris Rauf and Zahid Mehmood, respectively. Harry Brook and Pope also smashed centuries on the opening day.

Pakistan’s Zahid Mehmood picked up four wickets and Naseem Shah sent three English players to the pavilion.

All out for 657 before lunch on Day 2.



Some batting performance.



Scorecard: https://t.co/kJ1HaRNJrj



🇵🇰 #PAKvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/9TfDcm4kWz — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 2, 2022

England is touring the cricket-loving nation for a Test series for the first time in 17 years. They earlier stunned Pakistan in recently concluded the T20 World Cup finals and will be eyeing to dominate in the long format too.

Ace pacer Haris Rauf and another speedster Mohammad Ali, leg-spinner Zahid Mehmood and batter Saud Shakeel made their debuts in this match.