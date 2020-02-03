Humayun Saeed and Shees Gul to work together in the future
LAHORE- There's no doubt that Humayun Saeed and child star Shees Gul made hearts melt across Pakistan with their stellar performances as Danish and Rumi in hit drama MPTH.
On Saturday, Saeed confirmed that that he and Gul would be reuniting in the future.
Replying in the comments section of an Instagram post by an entertainment portal, Saeed revealed that will be featuring with the young actor in an upcoming project.
The caption of the post read, “Who wants to see this amazing on-screen father son duo together in a movie?"
“Coming together soon Inshallah,” Saeed commented below, without giving any further details regarding the project.
Directed by Nadeem Baig and written by Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar, MPTH also featured Ayeza Khan and Adnan Siddiqui in lead roles.
Have more to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more updates!
