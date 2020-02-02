Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over fresh LoC violations
ISLAMABAD – The Foreign Office on Saturday summoned a senior diplomat from the High Commission of India to register Pakistan’s strong protest at the ceasefire violations by Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control which resulted in serious injuries to an innocent civilian man.
According Foreign Office Spokesperson, due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian forces in Satwal Sector of LoC today 45 year old Muhammad Safeer resident of village Madarpur, sustained serious injuries.
Condemning the targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless Indian acts, in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding and complete disregard for international human rights and international norms.
The Spokesperson said that India cannot divert attention from the worsening human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
