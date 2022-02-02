PSL7: Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars face off in 9th match – Check Live Score and Squads
08:07 AM | 2 Feb, 2022
PSL7: Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars face off in 9th match – Check Live Score and Squads
KARACHI – Peshawar Zalmi will take on Lahore Qalandars in the ninth match of the Pakistan Super League's seventh season at the National Stadium today.

The first ball will be bowled at 7:30pm local time (2:30pm GMT).

Peshawar Zalmi have taken two points from their first two matches of PSL7, successfully chasing down 190 to defeat Quetta Gladiators before losing to Islamabad United by nine wickets two days later.

Lahore Qalandars, on the other hand, head into the match with winning momentum after defeating Karachi Kings by six wickets at the weekend. Before that, Lahore lost to Multan Sultans by five wickets after failing to defend 206.

Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Rashid Khan, David Wiese, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hafeez, Sohail Akhtar, Zeeshan Ashraf, Ahmed Daniyal, Fakhar Zaman, Phil Salt, Harry Brook, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Dean Foxcroft, Zaman Khan, Maaz Khan, Samit Patel, Syed Faridoun

Peshawar Zalmi: Wahab Riaz, Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Haider Ali, Saqib Mahmood, Hussain Talat, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Qadir, Salman Irshad, Arshad Iqbal (Covid replacement: Ammad Butt), Sameen Gul, Kamran Akmal (Covid replacement: Imam-ul-Haq), Sirajuddin, Mohammad Amir Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Haris

Matches Summary

