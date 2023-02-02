All eyes on prohibited funding case as IHC to announce verdict today

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court will announce the verdict in the PTI’s prohibited funding case today.

The court had reserved its verdict on the party's petition against the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) ruling earlier in January as the electoral watchdog ruled that Imran Khan led party received illicit funds from foreign nations.

A larger bench of the court led by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq reserved the verdict on PTI's plea. Justice Aamer Farooq remarked that the decision announced by ECP in the prohibited funding case was an ‘observation’, ruling that the decision would be changed if PTI managed to prove the funds were not illegal.

In the previous hearing, the court pointed out that the tribunal had not made any declaration in its report. In the contrary, the commission’s legal representative claimed it to be a decision rather than a report.

Last year, ECP issued a show-cause notice to Imran Khan-led party, ruling that the former ruling party received prohibited funds from more than 350 firms and nearly three dozen individuals including Arif Naqvi, who is facing money laundering charges. ECP also found former ruling PTI guilty of not declaring bank accounts.