All eyes on prohibited funding case as IHC to announce verdict today

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court will announce the verdict in the PTI’s prohibited funding case today.
The court had reserved its verdict on the party's petition against the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) ruling earlier in January as the electoral watchdog ruled that Imran Khan led party received illicit funds from foreign nations.
A larger bench of the court led by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq reserved the verdict on PTI's plea. Justice Aamer Farooq remarked that the decision announced by ECP in the prohibited funding case was an ‘observation’, ruling that the decision would be changed if PTI managed to prove the funds were not illegal.
In the previous hearing, the court pointed out that the tribunal had not made any declaration in its report. In the contrary, the commission’s legal representative claimed it to be a decision rather than a report.
Last year, ECP issued a show-cause notice to Imran Khan-led party, ruling that the former ruling party received prohibited funds from more than 350 firms and nearly three dozen individuals including Arif Naqvi, who is facing money laundering charges. ECP also found former ruling PTI guilty of not declaring bank accounts.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 02, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|268.48
|269.23
|Euro
|EUR
|292.34
|292.94
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|330.8
|331.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|73.03
|73.33
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|71.49
|71.80
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188.9
|191.3
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|712.73
|720.73
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|200.95
|203.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.67
|40.07
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.11
|39.51
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.19
|34.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.28
|3.39
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|877.76
|886.76
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.83
|63.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.25
|175.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.09
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|696.08
|704.08
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|73.62
|74.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.61
|25.91
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|291.69
|294.19
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.15
|8.3
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs204,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,670.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs164,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 179,100.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Karachi
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Quetta
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Attock
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Multan
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.