Anwar Maqsood's 'Saadhay 14 August' comes to Lahore

Renowned Pakistani director Dawar Mehmood, revered actor Sajid Hasan, and Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Al-Hamra Zulfikar Ali Zulfi have jointly stated during a media conference that legendaryplaywright Anwar Maqsood has helped the young generation to love and enjoy theatre.
Maqsood's drama 'Saadhay 14 August' -- directed by Dawar Mehmood -- is finally coming to Lahore to commemorate its conclusion.
After successful shows in Karachi and Islamabad, the grand production will entertain Lahore's audience. Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi suggested that the platform of Al-Hamra will serve as the venue for the presentation of Maqsood's drama.
The play is a KopyKats Productions which has produced original Urdu theatre plays since 2007. The play features some of the most known national figures from both the past and present and is part of the tribological series that was first staged as Pawnay 14 August, 10 years ago, then came ‘Sawa 14 August.’
The series’ final chapter, Saadhay 14 August, will be presented from 27 February to 22 March 2023.
Earlier, the play’s legendary writer, Anwar Maqsood, stated, “This series is really close to my heart and was made while keeping something positive while also considering the current plight of the nation. We expect that Saadhay 14 August will receive the same level of support in Islamabad as it had in Karachi.”
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 03, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|272.25
|273.25
|Euro
|EUR
|297.32
|297.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|333.31
|333.61
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|73.03
|73.33
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|71.49
|71.80
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188.9
|191.3
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|712.73
|720.73
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|200.95
|203.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.67
|40.07
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.11
|39.51
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.19
|34.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.28
|3.39
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|877.76
|886.76
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.83
|63.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.25
|175.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.09
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|696.08
|704.08
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|73.62
|74.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.61
|25.91
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|291.69
|294.19
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.15
|8.3
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 212,900 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs182,530.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Karachi
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Islamabad
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Peshawar
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Quetta
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Sialkot
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Attock
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Gujranwala
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Jehlum
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Multan
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Gujrat
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Nawabshah
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Chakwal
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Hyderabad
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Nowshehra
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Sargodha
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Faisalabad
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Mirpur
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
