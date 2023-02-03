Anwar Maqsood's 'Saadhay 14 August' comes to Lahore

Renowned Pakistani director Dawar Mehmood, revered actor Sajid Hasan, and Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Al-Hamra Zulfikar Ali Zulfi have jointly stated during a media conference that legendaryplaywright Anwar Maqsood has helped the young generation to love and enjoy theatre.

Maqsood's drama 'Saadhay 14 August' -- directed by Dawar Mehmood -- is finally coming to Lahore to commemorate its conclusion.

After successful shows in Karachi and Islamabad, the grand production will entertain Lahore's audience. Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi suggested that the platform of Al-Hamra will serve as the venue for the presentation of Maqsood's drama.

The play is a KopyKats Productions which has produced original Urdu theatre plays since 2007. The play features some of the most known national figures from both the past and present and is part of the tribological series that was first staged as Pawnay 14 August, 10 years ago, then came ‘Sawa 14 August.’

The series’ final chapter, Saadhay 14 August, will be presented from 27 February to 22 March 2023.

Earlier, the play’s legendary writer, Anwar Maqsood, stated, “This series is really close to my heart and was made while keeping something positive while also considering the current plight of the nation. We expect that Saadhay 14 August will receive the same level of support in Islamabad as it had in Karachi.”

