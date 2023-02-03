Case registered against woman for ‘slapping’ Karachi DSP

KARACHI – A case was registered against a woman for ‘slapping’ a Deputy Superintendent of Police near Pakistan Industrial Development Corporation (PIDC) in Karachi on Thursday evening.

The First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against the woman on the complaint of the DSP at the Civil Lines police station.

The viral video shows the woman first shouting at length in anger on the road while officer, identified as a DSP, trying to stop her car from advancing. The situation turned violent when the woman got physical with the officer and slapped him.

Reports said the suspect, who is yet to be identified, went from the scene after citizens present on the scene attempted to resolve the dispute.