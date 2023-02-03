Dania Shah case: Aamir Liaquat's daughter summoned by court

The case of the third wife of late Pakistani televangelist, Dania Shah, who was arrested on the charge of leaking compromising videos of Liaquat was recently presented in the court where the Judicial Magistrate directed the plaintiff's daughter, Dua Aamir, to appear at the upcoming hearing in the case's proceedings.
However, FIA submitted a request to record the statement of Dua Aamir virtually stating that the plaintiff is in Lahore and cannot appear before the court. In response, the accused's lawyer, Liaqat Ali Gabol, raised objections to FIA's request and stated that the plaintiff is residing in Pakistan and should be ordered to appear in court in person.
The court then withdrew FIA's request and adjourned the hearing till February 9, directing the plaintiff to present the case at the next hearing.
As for now, Shah is in jail on judicial remand. Shah was arrested from her residence in Lodhran on December 15, 2022, by the cyber crime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 03, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|272.25
|273.25
|Euro
|EUR
|297.32
|297.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|333.31
|333.61
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|73.03
|73.33
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|71.49
|71.80
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188.9
|191.3
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|712.73
|720.73
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|200.95
|203.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.67
|40.07
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.11
|39.51
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.19
|34.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.28
|3.39
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|877.76
|886.76
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.83
|63.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.25
|175.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.09
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|696.08
|704.08
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|73.62
|74.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.61
|25.91
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|291.69
|294.19
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.15
|8.3
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 212,900 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs182,530.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Karachi
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Islamabad
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Peshawar
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Quetta
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Sialkot
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Attock
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Gujranwala
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Jehlum
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Multan
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Gujrat
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Nawabshah
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Chakwal
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Hyderabad
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Nowshehra
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Sargodha
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Faisalabad
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Mirpur
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
