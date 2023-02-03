Dania Shah case: Aamir Liaquat's daughter summoned by court

The case of the third wife of late Pakistani televangelist, Dania Shah, who was arrested on the charge of leaking compromising videos of Liaquat was recently presented in the court where the Judicial Magistrate directed the plaintiff's daughter, Dua Aamir, to appear at the upcoming hearing in the case's proceedings.

However, FIA submitted a request to record the statement of Dua Aamir virtually stating that the plaintiff is in Lahore and cannot appear before the court. In response, the accused's lawyer, Liaqat Ali Gabol, raised objections to FIA's request and stated that the plaintiff is residing in Pakistan and should be ordered to appear in court in person.

The court then withdrew FIA's request and adjourned the hearing till February 9, directing the plaintiff to present the case at the next hearing.

As for now, Shah is in jail on judicial remand. Shah was arrested from her residence in Lodhran on December 15, 2022, by the cyber crime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).