PM Shehbaz to visit Karachi today to inaugurate K3 nuclear power plant

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate the K3 nuclear power plant today during his day-long visit to the country’s financial capital Karachi.

Reports in local media suggest that the premier will participate in the inaugural ceremony of the 3rd Unit of the Karachi Nuclear Power Plant which was jointly constructed with the assistance of China. He will also address the ceremony.

K3 nuclear plant will supplement 2200 Megawatts to the port city, home of around 15 million people.

The production by these nuclear plants was touted to be cheaper as compared to other sources of power generation.

More to follow...