PM Shehbaz to visit Karachi today to inaugurate K3 nuclear power plant

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate the K3 nuclear power plant today during his day-long visit to the country’s financial capital Karachi.
Reports in local media suggest that the premier will participate in the inaugural ceremony of the 3rd Unit of the Karachi Nuclear Power Plant which was jointly constructed with the assistance of China. He will also address the ceremony.
K3 nuclear plant will supplement 2200 Megawatts to the port city, home of around 15 million people.
The production by these nuclear plants was touted to be cheaper as compared to other sources of power generation.
More to follow...
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 02, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|268.48
|269.23
|Euro
|EUR
|292.34
|292.94
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|330.8
|331.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|73.03
|73.33
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|71.49
|71.80
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188.9
|191.3
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|712.73
|720.73
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|200.95
|203.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.67
|40.07
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.11
|39.51
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.19
|34.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.28
|3.39
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|877.76
|886.76
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.83
|63.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.25
|175.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.09
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|696.08
|704.08
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|73.62
|74.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.61
|25.91
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|291.69
|294.19
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.15
|8.3
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs204,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,670.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs164,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 179,100.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Karachi
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Quetta
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Attock
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Multan
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
