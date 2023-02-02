Sheikh Rasheed arrested over assassination allegations against Asif Zardari

ISLAMABAD – Former interior minister and Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rasheed was arrested by capital police in the night raid over his assassination plot allegations against the former president.
Reports in local media claimed that Rasheed, a close ally of Imran Kham, was held from his residence in a private housing society in the country’s federal capital Islamabad, days after the outspoken politician accused the PPP leader of paying money to a terror outfit to carry out the assassination on PTI chief.
It was reported the AWM leader was held on a complaint filed by a PPP leader as Rasheed made serious allegations against co-chairman Asif Zardari.
The case was filed against the firebrand politician at Islamabad’s Aabpara Police Station under several sections related to criminal conspiracy, promoting enmity, and statements conducing to public mischief.
The FIR stated that Rasheed made accusations to trigger a fight between PTI and PPP in a bid to disrupt peace.
After his medical examination, Rasheed was shifted to Secretariat Police Station, in the capital. He will be produced before a magistrate today for judicial remand.
Meanwhile, PTI chief Imran Khan and other allies condemned Rasheed’s arrest, claiming that cops ransacked his house and beat up domestic staffers to detain the former Minister.
"Never in our history have we had such a biased, vindictive caretaker government appt by totally discredited ECP. The question is, can Pakistan afford a street movement that we are being pushed towards at a time when we have been bankrupted by Imported Govt? Imran Khan wrote in a mid-night tweet.
Other PTI leaders also rapped the coalition government members over the arrest.
More to follow...
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 02, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|268.48
|269.23
|Euro
|EUR
|292.34
|292.94
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|330.8
|331.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|73.03
|73.33
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|71.49
|71.80
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188.9
|191.3
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|712.73
|720.73
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|200.95
|203.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.67
|40.07
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.11
|39.51
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.19
|34.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.28
|3.39
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|877.76
|886.76
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.83
|63.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.25
|175.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.09
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|696.08
|704.08
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|73.62
|74.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.61
|25.91
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|291.69
|294.19
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.15
|8.3
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs204,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,670.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs164,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 179,100.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Karachi
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Quetta
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Attock
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Multan
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,900
|PKR 2,420
