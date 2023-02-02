Wedding bells for Shaheen Afridi and Ansha as duo set to tie the knot tomorrow

KARACHI – Desi wedding season is in swing with Pakistani ace speedster and Lahore Qalandar skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi tying the knot tomorrow.

The wait has come to an end for the bowling sensation Shaheen Afridi who will be tying the knot with Ansha Afridi, the second-eldest daughter of former cricketer Shahid Afridi.

Reports in local media suggest that the 22-year-old has arrived in Karachi with his family members. The Nikkah of the duo will be held tomorrow February 3, Friday which will be attended by Pakistani stars.

Lately, a digital invitation card for Afridi and Ansha surfaced online. The couple's name and text of ‘Save the Date’ can be seen on the wedding card, confirming the Nikkah to be held on Feb 3.

Afridi, who was ruled out of the home series due to an injury, is set to join Lahore Qalandars for PSL 8 but has decided to get hitched before the upcoming season of the country’s flagship cricket tournament.

Reports further suggest that the remaining wedding functions will take place after the graduation of the bride-to-be, who is completing her studies.

Afridi engaged to Ansha around two years back and the pacer earlier revealed that it was his wish to marry Afridi’s daughter.

Tis the season, the national side witnessed a number of marriages including Haris Rauf, Shan Masood, and Shadab Khan.