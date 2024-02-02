'God of Cricket': Sanjay Dutt praises Wasim Akram at Dubai event

Indian actor Sanjay Dutt was all praises for Pakistani cricket legend Wasim Akram at a recent event in Dubai.
Dutt, a prolific actor in Bollywood, has left an indelible mark on the industry. Known for his versatility, he has delivered memorable performances in films like "Munna Bhai M.B.B.S," "Khalnayak," and "Saajan." His ability to portray complex characters has solidified his status as a respected and influential figure in Indian cinema.
Akram, on the other hand, is a cricket maestro, known for his lethal swing. Akram's exceptional career, laden with records and accolades, solidified his status as a cricket legend, inspiring future generations with his skill and sportsmanship.
Giving social media users the best of both worlds, Dutt and Akram were seen together at an event where they posed for the camera as well.
In a 27-second long clip circulating on platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the 64-year-old star can be seen paying homage to Akram with a wholesome speech.
“I am honoured to be here with Wasim B
bhai. He is a brother I've known for many many years and one of the greater cricketers I've seen in my entire life. Wasim Bhai God of cricket, thank you,” Dutt shared while on the stage.
The camera also pans at Wasim who is seen bowing to show respect and appreciation for Dutt's words.
-Launch of #BFICGold at @ArmaniHotelDXB @duttsanjay on @wasimakramlive at @OK_BFICoin @InnovationFact4 #WasimAkram #SunjayDutt #India #Pakistah pic.twitter.com/W753Rg5Y4o— Arsalan H. Shah (@arsalanhshah) January 31, 2024
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 1, 2024 (Thursday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 281.70 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|281.70
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.86
|751.86
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.67
|39.07
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.68
|41.08
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.95
|917.95
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.34
|173.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.03
|735.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.76
|27.06
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.29
|324.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.