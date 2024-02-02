'God of Cricket': Sanjay Dutt praises Wasim Akram at Dubai event

Indian actor Sanjay Dutt was all praises for Pakistani cricket legend Wasim Akram at a recent event in Dubai.

Dutt, a prolific actor in Bollywood, has left an indelible mark on the industry. Known for his versatility, he has delivered memorable performances in films like "Munna Bhai M.B.B.S," "Khalnayak," and "Saajan." His ability to portray complex characters has solidified his status as a respected and influential figure in Indian cinema.

Akram, on the other hand, is a cricket maestro, known for his lethal swing. Akram's exceptional career, laden with records and accolades, solidified his status as a cricket legend, inspiring future generations with his skill and sportsmanship.

Giving social media users the best of both worlds, Dutt and Akram were seen together at an event where they posed for the camera as well.

In a 27-second long clip circulating on platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the 64-year-old star can be seen paying homage to Akram with a wholesome speech.

“I am honoured to be here with Wasim B

bhai. He is a brother I've known for many many years and one of the greater cricketers I've seen in my entire life. Wasim Bhai God of cricket, thank you,” Dutt shared while on the stage.

The camera also pans at Wasim who is seen bowing to show respect and appreciation for Dutt's words.