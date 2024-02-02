Gold price up by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold registered significant gains in local market of Pakistan on Friday in line with upward trend in international market.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association per tola gold price surged by Rs1,500 to settle at Rs217,700.

The price of 10-gram gold went up by Rs1,400 to reach Rs186,643.

In international market, the price of the precious metal increased by $15 to close at $2,074 per ounce.

A day earlier, per tola gold price saw an increase of Rs800 to settle at Rs216, 300. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold went up by Rs686 to reach Rs185,442.