'High-value target’ among two terrorists killed in DI Khan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Pakistani security forces have killed at least two terrorists, including a “high-value-target”, during an intelligence-based (IBO) in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing said on Thursday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the security forces conducted the IBO in DI Khan on the "reported presence of terrorists".

“During the conduct of operation, intense fire exchange took place between our troops and terrorists as a result of which HVT terrorist ring leader Ashraf Sheikh and Terrorist Burhan Ullah were sent to hell,” itr added.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities including target killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism, the ISPR statement concluded.