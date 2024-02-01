'High-value target’ among two terrorists killed in DI Khan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Pakistani security forces have killed at least two terrorists, including a “high-value-target”, during an intelligence-based (IBO) in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing said on Thursday.
In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the security forces conducted the IBO in DI Khan on the "reported presence of terrorists".
“During the conduct of operation, intense fire exchange took place between our troops and terrorists as a result of which HVT terrorist ring leader Ashraf Sheikh and Terrorist Burhan Ullah were sent to hell,” itr added.
Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities including target killing of innocent civilians.
Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area.
Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism, the ISPR statement concluded.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 1, 2024 (Thursday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 281.70 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|281.70
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.86
|751.86
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.67
|39.07
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.68
|41.08
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.95
|917.95
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.34
|173.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.03
|735.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.76
|27.06
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.29
|324.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
