Pakistani fan of Taylor Swift sets new Guinness World Record

Noor Fatima
11:58 PM | 1 Feb, 2024
A 20 year-old Pakistani music fan has proved that when it comes to stanning for Taylor Swift, nobody can beat him!

Bilal Ilyas Jhandir has smashed the world record of accurately identifying 34 songs of Swift in 60 seconds — making him a champion in the hundreds of millions huge Swiftie fandom.

Jhandir not only set a whole new Guinness World Record, but also made the country proud by recalling and identifying the Lover singer's songs on an international level. The 20-year-old music fan broke the previous record which sat at 27 songs.

The previous Guinness World Record was held by Dan Simpson from the UK since 2019.

The challenge involved recognizing songs from a random list of Swift's 50 best-selling tracks. Jhandir quickly identified each song without any guidance and relied solely on the spoken words to pinpoint each song. 

Taking to Instagram, Jhandir expressed gratitude over his remarkable achievement and shared a picture of himself with the Guinness World Record certificates, adding, “This picture is from 12 September 2023 and doesn't include the TS GWR Certificate. I haven't received it yet. Once It'll arrive here to me in Bahawalpur, Punjab, Pakistan, I'll upload a picture with it too. (I am writing this because some ppl are posting this picture with "Bilal with His Taylor Swift GWR Certificate" as caption).”

The American musical giant, Taylor Swift, is an unparalleled luminary in the melodic cosmos, has wielded an indomitable influence on the auditory tapestry of contemporary music. Her resplendent oeuvre, replete with lyrical virtuosity and melodic dexterity, has transcended ephemeral trends, consolidating her as a paragon of artistic prowess.

Commencing as a country ingenue, the Look What You Made Me Do singer's metamorphosis into a polymathic pop maven attests to her unparalleled adaptability. Her magnum opus, 1989, burgeoned into a global sonic manifesto, eclipsing conventional boundaries and promulgating a seismic shift in the auditory zeitgeist. 

Beyond the staccato beats, the Delicate singer's lyrical lexicon articulates the human experience, resonating with multitudes across cultures, thereby immortalizing her as a paramount savant in the symphony of modern music.

Noor Fatima

