Nadia Khan just dropped first picture of her third marriage

Web Desk
07:38 PM | 2 Jan, 2021
Famous Pakistani host and actress Nadia Khan's engagement rumours took the social media by storm. Initially, there was no confirmation from her side, but now the talent powerhouse has made it official on social media platforms.

The 41-year-old TV actress and the host took to her Instagram announcing that she had tied the knot. She captioned the post, promising to share her wedding picture in a few hours with her fans:

"SHARING MY WEDDING PICTURES WITH MY FANS AND FOLLOWERS IN A FEW HOURS ..."

Nadia has been married twice before, and is a mother of three children.

The fans are eagerly waiting for her wedding clicks.

Nadia Khan reportedly engaged for the third time 10:47 AM | 11 Dec, 2020

ISLAMABAD – Famous Pakistani host and actress Nadia Khan has reportedly got engaged in a private ceremony in ...

07:38 PM | 2 Jan, 2021

