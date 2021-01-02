Viral video of Lahore siblings doing-sit ups is ‘staged’, police

LAHORE – A video of a pair of siblings performing sit-ups in front of a police mobile van near the Ghalib Market checkpoint went viral on social media.

In the viral video, a masked man and woman can be seen performing sit-ups while a camera recording them.

Police however claimed that the video is staged to smear the law enforcement reputation, and the suspects in the video were not siblings neither they were returning from work.

The two suspects were held following a raid at a sealed guest house. Both recorded the footage to malign police reputation.

DSP Gulberg Shehzad Rafique said the video is a stunt to defame the police officials. The Safe City Authority would bring out footage of the incident to uncover the facts. Rafique also warned for legal action against those responsible for the incident.

Earlier, the clip sparked outrage on social media when the woman revealed that a male police officer, Rana Jamshed, frisked her inside the Ghalib Market police station. According to the man and the woman, they were stopped by the police when they were returning home from work.

The duo alleged officers for physical assault as they failed to produce any identification document. The man in the video said they could not protest as they are underprivileged.

The PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz also condemned the act and called it shameful and heartbreaking.