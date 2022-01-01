Pakistan cricket team gears up for a packed season in 2022
Full details of the cricket season are out now
After enjoying a huge success in 2021, Pakistan are now gearing up for a packed cricket season in the new year.
Australia tour of Pakistan
On the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season Seven, Pakistan will host Australia for a complete tour.
In their first tour since 1998, Australia will play three Tests, the same number of ODIs and a T20I in Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi between March and April.
The Tests will be played in Karachi (3-7 March), Rawalpindi (12-16 March) and Lahore (21-25 March). Lahore will be the venue for the four white-ball matches to be played from 29 March to 5 April.
The Test series will be part of the ICC World Test Championship and the ODIs will be connected to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League
Pakistan tour of Sri Lanka
The Men-in-Green will tour the Islanders for two Tests and three ODIs in July-August.
Asia Cup
Following Sri Lanka tour, Pakistan will then take part in the Asia Cup hosted by the Islander, which will be played in T20 format in September.
England tour of Pakistan
England’s men team will play seven T20Is ahead of the T20 World Cup Australia 2022 and will then return to Pakistan in November/December to play three Tests, which will form part of the ICC World Test Championship.
T20 World Cup
The 45-match tournament will be played in November.
New Zealand tour of Pakistan
The Blackcaps will play two Tests and three ODIs in December-January 2022-23 as part of the Future Tours Programme and will return to the country in April 2023 for 10 white-ball matches to make-up for the abandoned tour.
