Avengers actor Jeremy Renner in 'critical but stable condition' after snowplow accident

Hollywood icon Jeremy Renner is in “critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow,” his spokesperson told media publications.

The Mission Impossible actor had been airlifted to the hospital. The two-time Oscar nominee is “receiving excellent care,” and is recovering.

According to the Reno Gazette-Journal, the Avengers Endgame actor has a "home in the area, near Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe about 25 miles from Reno. The region witnessed a winter storm hit on New Year’s Eve resulting in 35,000 homes across Northern Nevada’s Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Storey and Lyon counties facing power outage and loss."

On the professional front, Renner is currently working in Mayor of Kingstown.