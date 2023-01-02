Imran Ashraf sheds light on Feroze-Shaniera controversy

Pakistani heartthrob Imran Ashraf is a man of many talents and he has proven that time and time again, from his selective acting gigs to his capabilities as an entertainer, he is always at the top of his game.
Recently, the Ranjha Ranjha Kardi actor appeared on The Talk Talk Show in which he clarified the video he made for Shaniera Akram after Feroze Khan’s online spat. The host questioned him, ‘Your post with Roham in the car was shared by Shaniera, in which she was saying that Feroze probably influenced you, you made a video on that, how would you clarify the video?’
The Chaudhary and Sons actor replied, “Didn’t you all see me making daily videos with my son? I have a certain fixed time which I love to spend with my kid, am I mad? who would urge the people to breach the safety laws."
“It was just a mandatory video with my son which I shared with fans, I post videos for my fans because they ask about Roham, after that particular post, I saw Shaniera’s story in which she wrote that l was copying Feroze."
"if she would have asked me, ‘Imran, where are the seat belts, I would have been embarrassed and would have deleted the post immediately and would have apologized. Also, I would never preach such things which will hurt my son and he will think bad about his father, yes, it was my mistake, I apologise on not wearing seat belt," he concluded.
Earlier, the hot topic of seat belts and the dangers of driving with your child on your lap was triggered when Shaniera Akram called out Feroze Khan for driving with his daughter in his lap. While most people openly sided with the activist, Ashraf shared a video with his son on his lap in his car.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 02, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|233.5
|235.75
|Euro
|EUR
|260.5
|263.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|296.6
|299.6
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.55
|69.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65.1
|65.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|155.55
|156.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|603.5
|608
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|168.15
|169.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.51
|32.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.35
|32.70
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.99
|29.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.35
|2.41
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.1
|744.1
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144.1
|145.3
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.48
|22.78
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|588.08
|592.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|167.97
|169.27
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.83
|22.13
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|242.75
|244.50
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.52
|6.62
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs185,200 on Monday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 158,780. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 144,630 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 165,350.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Karachi
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Islamabad
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Peshawar
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Quetta
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Sialkot
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Attock
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Gujranwala
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Jehlum
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Multan
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Gujrat
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Nawabshah
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Chakwal
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Hyderabad
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Nowshehra
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Sargodha
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Faisalabad
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Mirpur
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
