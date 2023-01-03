Imran Ashraf talks about co-parenting and divorce

Actor Imran Ashraf and his wife of four years, Kiran, announced separation this year leaving many fans heartbroken. Imran and Kiran took to social media in September, 2022 and shared news of them parting ways.
“With a heavy heart, we announce that we have mutually and respectfully decided to part ways. The primary concern for both of us will remain our son, Roham for whom we will continue to be the best possible parents.” The joint statement further read, “We request the fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Love and respect for all, Kiran and Imran."
In his latest interview on The Talk Talk Show with Hassan Choudary, Imran briefly talked about his life after divorce. “I think, in the video, I said that we are going through destruction phase, well, there is no negativity in our lives, we are taking care of our son Roham together, my life’s biggest objective is my son, what would my son think about me in the future when will see any controversial thing about me.'
"I could never say such a thing which will be causing damage, or which goes against me or my ethics. We are going through difficult times as parents, it is a tough time, please pray for me, Kiran and my son."
Kiran and Imran, who tied the knot in 2018, are parents to a son, Roham. Rumours regarding the couple's divorce had been rife for quite some time. The speculations began when Ashfaque changed her name on Instagram from Kiran Imran Ashraf to Kiran Ashfaque Hussein Dar. She later went on to delete all the pictures with the actor as well.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 03, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|233.6
|235.85
|Euro
|EUR
|260.5
|263.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|296.6
|299.6
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.55
|69.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65.1
|65.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|155.50
|156.80
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|603.5
|608
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|168.16
|169.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.51
|32.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.35
|32.70
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.99
|29.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.35
|2.40
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.1
|744.1
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144.1
|145.3
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.48
|22.78
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|588.08
|592.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|167.95
|169.27
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.83
|22.13
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|242.75
|244.50
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.52
|6.62
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs186,400 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 159,810. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 146,550 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 166,250.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Karachi
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Islamabad
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Peshawar
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Quetta
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Sialkot
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Attock
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Gujranwala
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Jehlum
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Multan
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Gujrat
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Nawabshah
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Chakwal
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Hyderabad
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Nowshehra
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Sargodha
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Faisalabad
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Mirpur
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
