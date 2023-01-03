Imran Ashraf talks about co-parenting and divorce

Actor Imran Ashraf and his wife of four years, Kiran, announced separation this year leaving many fans heartbroken. Imran and Kiran took to social media in September, 2022 and shared news of them parting ways.

“With a heavy heart, we announce that we have mutually and respectfully decided to part ways. The primary concern for both of us will remain our son, Roham for whom we will continue to be the best possible parents.” The joint statement further read, “We request the fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Love and respect for all, Kiran and Imran."

In his latest interview on The Talk Talk Show with Hassan Choudary, Imran briefly talked about his life after divorce. “I think, in the video, I said that we are going through destruction phase, well, there is no negativity in our lives, we are taking care of our son Roham together, my life’s biggest objective is my son, what would my son think about me in the future when will see any controversial thing about me.'

"I could never say such a thing which will be causing damage, or which goes against me or my ethics. We are going through difficult times as parents, it is a tough time, please pray for me, Kiran and my son."

Kiran and Imran, who tied the knot in 2018, are parents to a son, Roham. Rumours regarding the couple's divorce had been rife for quite some time. The speculations began when Ashfaque changed her name on Instagram from Kiran Imran Ashraf to Kiran Ashfaque Hussein Dar. She later went on to delete all the pictures with the actor as well.