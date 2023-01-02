Search

PakistanTop News

NSC huddle: Pakistan's top civil-military leaders meet again today amid terror resurgence

Web Desk 09:32 AM | 2 Jan, 2023
NSC huddle: Pakistan's top civil-military leaders meet again today amid terror resurgence
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – A second meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) is scheduled to take place today on Monday to discuss key issues related to security.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday summoned a second session of the National Security Committee (NSC). The meeting will be held at the Prime Minister's House, and participants are expected to make significant decisions regarding the proposals that were tabled during the first meeting.

In a statement, PM Office said the premier Shehbaz Sharif will chair the meeting which would be attended by Minister for Defense Khawaja Asif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Foreign affairs Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Top military leaders including Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir, Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Naval Chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi, air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sindhu, Director General ISI Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, secretaries of Foreign affairs and National Security Division and other high ranking civil and military officials would attend the meeting.

In the first huddle on December 30, 2022, the forum vowed to respond with full force against the resurgence of terrorism in Pakistan.

The top leadership is in action as the South Asian country is grappling with rising terror attacks by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, and other outlawed groups.

Violence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan has continued to worsen in recent weeks and more than a dozen people have died in attacks claimed by TTP, whose attackers continue to sneak into Pakistan from neighboring Afghanistan.

Won’t let anyone harm national security, top civil-military leaders express resolve in NSC huddle

Last month, the top Pakistani leaders vowed to respond with full force to terror elements who challenge the state. Prime Minister, Chief of Army Staff, and other participants expressed an unequivocal opinion that the country’s national interests will not be compromised and no one will be allowed to harm national security.

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

PM Shehbaz calls second NSC meeting tomorrow amid terror resurgence

09:42 PM | 1 Jan, 2023

Pakistan, India exchange lists of nuclear facilities despite frosty ties

01:29 PM | 1 Jan, 2023

Pakistan Army soldier martyred, 4 terrorists killed in Bannu IBO

09:16 AM | 1 Jan, 2023

Army Chief lays stress on national consensus to steer Pakistan out of economic, security challenges

09:25 PM | 31 Dec, 2022

Romanian doctor travels to Pakistan to marry Sargodha man

06:17 PM | 31 Dec, 2022

BBC ends Urdu Radio service in Pakistan after nearly 2 decades

02:22 PM | 31 Dec, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Punjab CM Elahi gets cold shoulder from PTI’s ally ahead of ...

12:32 PM | 2 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 02, 2023

08:05 AM | 2 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 02, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 233.5 235.75
Euro EUR 260.5 263.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 296.6 299.6
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.55 69.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 65.1 65.7
Australian Dollar AUD 155.55 156.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 603.5 608
Canadian Dollar CAD 168.15 169.5
China Yuan CNY 32.51 32.76
Danish Krone DKK 32.35 32.70
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.99 29.34
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.35 2.41
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739.1 744.1
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 144.1 145.3
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.48 22.78
Omani Riyal OMR 588.08 592.58
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 167.97 169.27
Swedish Korona SEK 21.83 22.13
Swiss Franc CHF 242.75 244.50
Thai Bhat THB 6.52 6.62

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs185,200 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 158,780. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 144,630 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 165,350.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Karachi PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Islamabad PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Peshawar PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Quetta PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Sialkot PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Attock PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Gujranwala PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Jehlum PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Multan PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Bahawalpur PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Gujrat PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Nawabshah PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Chakwal PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Hyderabad PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Nowshehra PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Sargodha PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Faisalabad PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Mirpur PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: