NSC huddle: Pakistan's top civil-military leaders meet again today amid terror resurgence

ISLAMABAD – A second meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) is scheduled to take place today on Monday to discuss key issues related to security.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday summoned a second session of the National Security Committee (NSC). The meeting will be held at the Prime Minister's House, and participants are expected to make significant decisions regarding the proposals that were tabled during the first meeting.

In a statement, PM Office said the premier Shehbaz Sharif will chair the meeting which would be attended by Minister for Defense Khawaja Asif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Foreign affairs Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Top military leaders including Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir, Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Naval Chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi, air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sindhu, Director General ISI Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, secretaries of Foreign affairs and National Security Division and other high ranking civil and military officials would attend the meeting.

In the first huddle on December 30, 2022, the forum vowed to respond with full force against the resurgence of terrorism in Pakistan.

The top leadership is in action as the South Asian country is grappling with rising terror attacks by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, and other outlawed groups.

Violence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan has continued to worsen in recent weeks and more than a dozen people have died in attacks claimed by TTP, whose attackers continue to sneak into Pakistan from neighboring Afghanistan.

Last month, the top Pakistani leaders vowed to respond with full force to terror elements who challenge the state. Prime Minister, Chief of Army Staff, and other participants expressed an unequivocal opinion that the country’s national interests will not be compromised and no one will be allowed to harm national security.