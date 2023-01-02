PAKvNZ: Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah return as New Zealand bat first against Pakistan in second Test

KARACHI – Black Caps won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan in the second Test on Monday. Pakistan made two changes with Naseem Shah and Hasan Ali playing for Nauman Ali and M. Wasim Jr.

Young speedster Naseem Shah and Hassan Ali replaced Nauman Ali and Waseem Jr.

Shaheens and Kiwis will be seeking to go one better in the second and final Test in Karachi starting today on Monday after the last week's draw in the first game.

In the first Test of the two-match series, the Babar-led squad resumed their second inning at 77 for the loss of two wickets and declared at 311 for the loss of eight wickets and set a victory target of 138 runs for New Zealand.

Chasing the target, New Zealand was 61 for one when the match has been stopped due to bad light.

The first game halted Pakistan´s four-Test losing streak at home including their first-ever 3-0 whitewash by England.

On the other hand, Black Caps arrived in South Asian country on the back of a 3-0 drubbing by England.