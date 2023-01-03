Search

Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir talk candidly about their married life, careers on The Mirza Malik Show

Noor Fatima 02:02 PM | 3 Jan, 2023
Source: Sarah Khan (Instagram)

Arguably the most lovable couple in Lollywood is none other than actress Sarah Khan and singer Falak Shabir. The parents of one often make an appearance on each other's Instagram handles with their PDA-filled pictures, luxurious vacations, and candle-lit dinners. With millions of fans looking up to the pair as the epitome of love, the duo was invited to The Mirza Malik Show recently. 

In response to the host Shoaib Malik's question, "What song made you the rising star of Pakistan?" the Judah singer revealed," In 2011, I released a song titled Ijazat which was a big hit."

The singer then told his success story. Shabir began, "Back then, television channels and record labels would not approach you as they do now. All we had was YouTube's platform where we would upload our videos. After Ijazat became a blockbuster, I received my first big gig from T-Series in India. Based on Ijazat's success, I then recorded three more songs. This was a life-changing moment for me."

The host then asked a bunch of rapid-fire questions. The presenter asked the couple, "Who uses their phone the most?" Giggling, the Ik Waar singer took Sarah's name. Shabir told the hosts that the Wabaal actress recently completed 10 million followers on Instagram which tells a lot about how much she is on her phone all the time.

Talking about the couple's individual success and careers, the Yaar Mila De singer said, "When we both were in our talking stage, Sarah was a bit hesitant that I might object to her acting in dramas. I have been through a struggling phase and I knew how much it means to have so many people love and praise you, so I was pretty laid back about everything. Luckily, Sarah didn't have to go through a tough time, and because there are millions of people who adore her, I gave her full confidence that she should pursue her career without any worries."

The Judaai crooner added, "I told Sarah to do what she wants. I have no objection towards her career or her social media presence."

Watching how the love between the couple, the host suggested that Shabir is "the epitome of a lovely husband" to which he responded that "every husband should be like this; supportive and loving."

In another round of questions, the hosts asked, "Who plans the best date night?" The couple laughed and pointed to Falak for his obviously extravagant surprises for his darling wife.

Although the couple has never been seen in an argument or disagreement, they do have their highs and lows. The Dekho Chaand Aaya actor revealed: "When I lose an argument, I sit in a corner without a poker face."

The father of one chimed in and said "there is another thing" that Khan does. "If I call out her name, she replies 'hmm' without an expression on her face," the Ijazat singer claimed. To this, everyone burst into a fit of laughter.

In another engagement of questions, the couple revealed that they were featured in a wedding photoshoot campaign right after they tied the knot. Although Shabir has written many songs for Khan, she rejected featuring in one of his music videos for an unusual reason. The Mera Mann Kehne Laga singer suggested that the Belapur Ki Dayan actress rejected because she had to dance. The Raqs-e-Bismil actress suggested that she is a rather shy when it comes to dancing and would even avoid grooving behind closed doors. 

Watch Latest Pakistani Musical Celebrity Talk Show

Watch the Latest Pakistani Musical Celebrity Talk show hosted by Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik.

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Mere Humdam, Deewar-e-Shab, Sabaat, Raqs e Bismil, Laapata, Hum Tum, and Wabaal.

On the other hand, Shabir's recent songs include Ja Jee Lay, Bechain Jawani, Sapnay, Mahi Ve, Mandiyan, and Chup Chup Ke.

