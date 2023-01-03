Watch – Sajal Aly and Sonya Hussayn heat up star-studded New Year's Eve party

Instead of going on a vacation to some exotic country or keeping the celebration down, celebrities from the K-Town made sure to keep this New Year bash extra blingy and add in the hustle and bustle of a packed party.

Hosted by power couple Sarwat Gillani and Fahad Mirza, many celebrities were in attendance at the party as their best-dressed selves. Sonya Hussyn, Sajal Aly, Nomi Ansari, Amna Ilyas, Yashma Gill, Feroze Khan, Humaima Malik, and many other icons from the film and fashion fraternity joined to ring in the new year.

Fans were able to catch glimpses of the dazzling extravaganza through ace celebrity style Tabesh Khoja. Here are some videos of your favourite celebrities dancing the New Year's night away:

