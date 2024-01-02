Breaking: Japan Airlines plane carrying over 350 passengers catches fire at Tokyo airport

TOKYO - In a tragic turn of events, a Japan Airlines aircraft caught fire after it collided with a Coast Guard aircraft at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Tuesday.

Initial reports say that the Japan Airlines plane was carrying over 350 passengers. The footage of the incident showed Japan Airlines flight JL516 engulfed in flames with a rescue operation underway.

Japan Airlines flight JL516, an Airbus A350 has collided with a Coast Guard aircraft on the runway at Tokyo-Haneda Airport. The aircraft is on fire with rescue operations underway. pic.twitter.com/BygfKxZBgh — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) January 2, 2024

Fortunately, no loss of life has been reported as of now; the aircraft was Airbus A350.

BREAKING: Japan Airlines plane with 367 people on board collides with Coast Guard plane at Tokyo Airport#Japan #Tokyo #Japon pic.twitter.com/8lHvcVUsr2 — MOhammad ZAin (@Mohammadzain_) January 2, 2024

On the other hand, the initial details confirm that the Coast Guard plane had six people on board and one escaped with an injury. The condition of the other five is not immediately clear.

*This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly...