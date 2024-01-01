Search

Pakistanis safe in Japan earthquake, says Ambassador Raza Bashir

10:55 PM | 1 Jan, 2024
Japan earthquake
Source: File photo

TOKYO – Pakistan's ambassador to Japan Raza Bashir Tarar has confirmed that all Pakistanis are "safe so far" from the impact of the 7.6 magnitude earthquake, which struck the country on Monday.

“A hotline has been set up for the Pakistanis stuck in trouble,” the envoy said.

A 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck Japan, triggering warnings for residents to evacuate, knocking out power to thousands of homes and disrupting flights and rail services to the affected region. 

The Pakistan Embassy also asked expatriates living in the quake-hit coastal prefectures of Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama in Japan to act in accordance with the instructions of the local administration.

The embassy through a tweet apprised that the Japanese government had issued tsunami warnings in Ishikawa, Niigata, Toyama and their adjacent areas after a powerful earthquake struck the country.

“The Pakistani consulate in Tokyo is keeping an eye on the situation. May Allah (SWT) keep us all in His protection. Aa’meen,” the embassy added. 

https://twitter.com/PakinJapan/status/1741741401417908482/photo/1

According to the public broadcaster NHK, the quake triggered waves of around one metre along parts of the Sea of Japan coast with a larger wave expected.

Authorities are still assessing the extent of the damage and residents need to prepare for any more tremors, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in comments aired on NHK. "Residents need to stay on alert for further possible quakes and I urge people in areas where tsunamis are expected to evacuate as soon as possible," Kishida said.

