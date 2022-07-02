LIVE: Ex-PM Imran Khan addresses huge crowd at Islamabad's Parade Ground

Imran Khan leaves for Islamabad’s Parade Ground

06:42 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
Source: Imran Khan_Instagram
ISLAMABAD – Former Pakistani premier Imran Khan is addressing a huge crowd at Parade Ground, Islamabad. 

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) staged an anti-government power show in Islamabad’s Parade Ground tonight.

Khan will be leading a rally from Rawalpindi to the protest venue in the federal capital. Arrangements have been made for live screening of his speech in different cities across Pakistan.

PTI convoys from different cities have started reaching the capital to join the main demonstration.

Earlier, Khan took to Twitter to woo the masses to arrive at Parade Ground for the power show against the coalition government.

In a related development, PTI leaders say the Shehbaz Sharif-led administration is disrupting screening arrangements in the port city of Karachi.

A day earlier, the Imran Khan-led PTI was allowed to hold a rally in the federal capital. PTI leader Ali Nawaz Awan signed a code of conduct before Islamabad’s deputy commissioner, taking full responsibility for any unpleasant incident.

The PTI agreed that the power show will not disturb or disrupt the fundamental rights of citizens such as the right to freedom of movement, trade and business and education.

PTI gets permission to hold Parade Ground rally ... 04:22 PM | 1 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The federal capital administration has allowed former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold a ...

It also agreed that the gathering shall end at 12 midnight, stating that it will be the organiser’s duty to ensure the dispersal after the event ends.

More to follow...

