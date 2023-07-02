Kylian Mbappe calls for calm as riots continue across France

French footballer Kylian Mbappe has issued a statement urging an end to the ongoing riots in France. The renowned World Cup winner, who hails from Paris, expressed his concern on Twitter, emphasizing the need for an end to the violence that has persisted for four consecutive nights across the country.

Amidst the unrest, numerous police officers have been deployed to the streets in an attempt to prevent widespread rioting, triggered by the tragic shooting of a 17-year-old by a police officer. In response to this incident, commuters hurriedly made their way home before transportation services closed early to ensure public safety.

The police officer responsible for the shooting was formally charged with voluntary homicide, as the initial investigation by prosecutor Pascal Prache revealed that the conditions justifying the use of lethal force were not met.

In his statement, the French international conveyed his deep sympathy for the victim, Nahel, and his family, offering sincere condolences. Mbappe also acknowledged the profound impact of this unjust death, asserting that it is impossible to remain indifferent to such circumstances.