LONDON – Pakistani physicist and Nobel Prize winner Dr Abdus Salam’s legacy continues to inspire young scientists, as contributions to science left a lasting impact on researchers in parts of the world.

Salam made significant contributions to the field of particle physics, and in light of his contributions, the prestigious Imperial College London has announced renaming its central library after Pakistani scientists known for unification theory.

Imperial College London said its Central Library will be named Abdus Salam Library in acknowledgment of the great work done by a prolific researcher who hailed to Jhang and breathed his last in Oxford.

In a statement, Imperial College President Hugh Brady said Dr Salam made remarkable contributions to the varsity, as well as to the world of physics and science. He mentioned celebrating the legacy of Pakistani scientist, saying the library inspires more people in the years to come.

The renaming of the Central Library is part of ongoing move to the History Group’s report. Imperial College London said recognising contribution of academics like of Professor Salam is key part of colleges’s response to this report.

The theoretical physicist joined Imperial College in 1957, and during his time, Dr Salam set up the Theoretical Physics Department with late Professor Paul T Matthews, and shared 1979 Nobel Prize for his contribution to the electroweak unification theory.

The university said a formal launch and naming ceremony for the Abdus Salam Library will take place in the next academic year.