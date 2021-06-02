Shafqat Mehmood to chair IPEMC meeting today to make final decision about matric, inter exams

ISLAMABAD – A meeting of the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) is summoned today to take a final decision on board examinations for this year.

Reports in local media cited that the meeting of top education officials will review the pandemic situation and will also decide on the reopening of educational institutions across Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood, who just got recovered from the Covid-19 infection, will chair the meeting while all education ministers will attend the key meeting via video link.

On May 24, officials after the session of the inter-provincial education ministers announced to conduct examinations of all classes and clarified that no student will be promoted to the next class without examinations this year.

As for now, the board exams would begin after June 20 while matric and Intermediate exams would be given priority which will start from the third week of this month.

Pakistan’s nerve center on Covid last week announced vaccination of all academic staff against COVID-19 on a priority basis.

Meanwhile, students across Pakistan don't want to sit for their exams this year and they are out on the streets chanting slogans against the government. Police during the crackdown also nabbed dozens of protesters who damaged public assets during the violent protests in the federal capital.

The agitating students cited that the closure of educational institutions due to the Covid-19 pandemic badly affected their academic year. The final exams should be taken online as the authorities conducted online classes.