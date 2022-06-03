Ahad Raza Mir surprises fans with first look from Netflix’s Resident Evil
Pakistani actor Ahad Raza Mir is set to make his Hollywood debut with Netflix’s live-action remake of Resident Evil. However, his fans were disappointed when the 28-year-old did not feature in the official teaser.
As Ahad’s role is being kept under wraps, the actor has just shared the first glimpse of the highly-anticipated project.
"Hope this brings you some joy," he wrote on Instagram while sharing a picture in which he can be seen lying on a bed.
The picture garnered thousands of love reactions in a few hours as Ahad’s fans couldn’t be more excited.
Full of blood, gore and lots of zombies, the Resident Evil series is set to release this July. The eight-episode zombie drama will be a time-hopping survival thriller, with a group of youngsters fighting for their lives against a host of the undead.
The teaser shows snippets of the horror extravaganza at hand, with the storyline alternating between modern-day New Raccoon City and a future zombie-infested London in 2036.
